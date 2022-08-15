Digital movement with production of semiconductors, 5G and optical fibre show strength in education, health, change in common man's lives: PTI ASK MPB ASK MIN MIN
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 08:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Digital movement with production of semiconductors, 5G and optical fibre show strength in education, health, change in common man's lives: PTI ASK MPB ASK MIN MIN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement