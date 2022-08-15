Assam will never leave India, hope those who are still dreaming of 'sovereignty' will return to discussion table: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Independence Day function.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-08-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 10:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
