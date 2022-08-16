Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav (both JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta (both RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) take oath in first batch of Bihar cabinet expansion.
