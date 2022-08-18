Least bothered about who becomes CM; my mandate is to deliver Karnataka to Congress in polls: Karnataka Cong chief D K Shivakumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Least bothered about who becomes CM; my mandate is to deliver Karnataka to Congress in polls: Karnataka Cong chief D K Shivakumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- D K Shivakumar
- Karnataka Cong
- Karnataka
Advertisement