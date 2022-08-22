Manish Sisodia may be arrested, who knows I may also be arrested; all this is being done for Gujarat elections: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-08-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Manish Sisodia may be arrested, who knows I may also be arrested; all this is being done for Gujarat elections: Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement