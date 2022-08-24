Wherever BJP is not in power, it sends its three ''jamai'' (sons-in-law) -- ED, CBI and IT: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Assembly.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-08-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Wherever BJP is not in power, it sends its three ''jamai'' (sons-in-law) -- ED, CBI and IT: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Assembly
- Tejashwi Yadav
Advertisement