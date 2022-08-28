Government aims to make forensic investigation compulsory for offences attracting punishment of more than 6 years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Government aims to make forensic investigation compulsory for offences attracting punishment of more than 6 years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
Advertisement