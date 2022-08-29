Corruption in Delhi CM Kejriwal's DNA; answerable to taxpayers for fraud in classrooms construction: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:33 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
