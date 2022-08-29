Senior Cong leaders leaving party after 40-50 yrs as it's neither regional not national party, it has become family party: BJP chief J P Nadda in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:50 IST
