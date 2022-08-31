BJP alleges coal scam proceeds going to Kalighat but doesn’t name anyone; is the money going to Maa Kali: Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP alleges coal scam proceeds going to Kalighat but doesn’t name anyone; is the money going to Maa Kali: Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maa Kali
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement