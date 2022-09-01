Malaysian court sentences Rosmah Mansor, wife of jailed ex-PM Najib, to serve 10 years in prison in corruption case, reports AP.
PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
