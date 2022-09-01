SC asks MHA to seek reports from States including UP, MP, Haryana, K'taka, and Odisha on alleged attacks on Christian community.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
