PM Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects including that of Indian Railways and Kochi Metro and laid foundation stones for redevelopment of three Railway stations in Kerala.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-09-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects including that of Indian Railways and Kochi Metro and laid foundation stones for redevelopment of three Railway stations in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Indian
- Kochi Metro
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Examine if Sree Narayanaguru Open University has UGC approval for distance education programmes: HC to Kerala govt
Kerala rights panel orders govt to bring legislation to regulate agencies recruiting home nurses
Women in Kerala village get lessons in tractor driving
Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event
Comparing wife with other women amounts to mental cruelty: Kerala HC