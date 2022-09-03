India has great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped: President Droupadi Murmu at IIT Delhi's Diamond Jubilee event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
India has great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped: President Droupadi Murmu at IIT Delhi's Diamond Jubilee event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
- India
- Delhi
- Diamond Jubilee
Advertisement