JD(U) resolution alleges BJP govt trying to silence Opposition voices by misusing probe agencies; claims 'undeclared emergency' in country.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-09-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
JD(U) resolution alleges BJP govt trying to silence Opposition voices by misusing probe agencies; claims 'undeclared emergency' in country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP govt
Advertisement