A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false case. He could not take mental pressure and died by suicide: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false case. He could not take mental pressure and died by suicide: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Dy CM
Advertisement