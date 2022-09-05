CBI rejects as ''mischievous & misleading'' Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia's statement linking agency officer's death to excise 'scam' probe.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI rejects as ''mischievous & misleading'' Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia's statement linking agency officer's death to excise 'scam' probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisodia
- Delhi
- mischievous & misleading'
Advertisement