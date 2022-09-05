UK foreign secretary Liz Truss defeats Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race, to be next PM.
PTI | London | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
