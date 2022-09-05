New National Education Policy being appreciated a lot, teachers played an important role in formulating it: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
New National Education Policy being appreciated a lot, teachers played an important role in formulating it: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New National Education Policy
- PM Modi
Advertisement