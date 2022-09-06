India, Bangladesh ink water sharing pact for Kushiyara River; PM Modi says it will benefit south Assam and Bangladesh's Sylhet region.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
India, Bangladesh ink water sharing pact for Kushiyara River; PM Modi says it will benefit south Assam and Bangladesh's Sylhet region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kushiyara River
- PM Modi
- Bangladesh
- India
- Sylhet
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi in Delhi
PM Modi to inaugurate hospitals in Haryana, Punjab on Aug 24
PM Modi praises wrestlers on winning medals at U20 Junior World Wrestling Championships
Future of Indian wrestling in safe hands: PM Modi
PM Modi to address students at grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on August 25