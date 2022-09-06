Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to attend INLD's Sept 25 rally in Haryana. Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah also invited: Abhay Chautala to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to attend INLD's Sept 25 rally in Haryana. Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah also invited: Abhay Chautala to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Kumar
- Haryana
- INLD
- Pawar
- Farooq Abdullah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to inaugurate hospitals in Haryana, Punjab on Aug 24
COVID-19: Haryana reports 3 deaths, 567 new cases
Nitish squarely responsible for woes of teaching job aspirants: Sushil Kumar Modi
Innoviti welcomes Mr. Krishna Kumar Sinha as Senior VP - GENIE - retail
Office bearers of SAD's Haryana unit quit, announces new outfit