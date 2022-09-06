51 pc school students face difficulty in learning content online, over 28 pc hesitant in asking questions: NCERT Mental Health Survey.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
51 pc school students face difficulty in learning content online, over 28 pc hesitant in asking questions: NCERT Mental Health Survey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCERT Mental Health Survey
Advertisement