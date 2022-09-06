UK PM Liz Truss promises to deal 'hands-on' with energy crisis which she says has been caused by Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war.
PTI | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:54 IST
UK PM Liz Truss promises to deal 'hands-on' with energy crisis which she says has been caused by Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Liz Truss
- Vladimir Putin's
Advertisement