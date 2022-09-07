New Delhi Municipal Council passes proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path' in special meeting: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
