Handful of large businesses today control country, PM won't last one day without support of those who ensure PM is 24X7 on TV: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
