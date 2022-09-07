PM brings out policies to help large businesses who help him; demonetisation, GST, farm laws were all designed to help them: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
PM brings out policies to help large businesses who help him; demonetisation, GST, farm laws were all designed to help them: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement