It's not enough to salute our national flag, it's also important to defend ideas behind it: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra launch rally.
PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
It's not enough to salute our national flag, it's also important to defend ideas behind it: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra launch rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jodo Yatra
- Rahul Gandhi
- Bharat
Advertisement