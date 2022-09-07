NIA declares Rs 10 lakh bounty on International Sikh Youth Federation terrorist wanted in 2021 Punjab court complex blast case: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
NIA declares Rs 10 lakh bounty on International Sikh Youth Federation terrorist wanted in 2021 Punjab court complex blast case: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Sikh Youth Federation
- Punjab
Advertisement