India out of Asia Cup final contention after Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in Super 4 match.
PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
