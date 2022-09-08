MP Mohan Delkar suicide case: Bombay High Court quashes FIR against all nine accused, including Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
