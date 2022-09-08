Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors 'concerned for Her Majesty's health', reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:39 IST
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors 'concerned for Her Majesty's health', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth II
- Buckingham Palace
Advertisement