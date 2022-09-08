Indian and Chinese troops begin disengagement in Patrolling Point -15 in eastern Ladakh: Joint statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian and Chinese troops begin disengagement in Patrolling Point -15 in eastern Ladakh: Joint statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Patrolling Point -15
- Ladakh
- Indian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters - study
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters - study
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
Canada says lawmakers' Taiwan trip is no pretext for Chinese aggression
Troubled Chinese economy worsens due to heatwave caused by anti-environment policies