India, China disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh in a coordinated and planned way: Jt statement. PTi MPB PYK PYK
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
India, China disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh in a coordinated and planned way: Jt statement. PTi MPB PYK PYK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- Patrolling Point 15
- India
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAS officer in Ladakh alerts people about 'cyber criminal' using his details to defraud people
"Time would come when Ladakhis will be able to visit Lhasa": Dalai Lama
Northern Army commander visits forward areas along LAC in eastern Ladakh
Four fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh
Army mountaineering team successfully scales Mt Kang Yatse in Ladakh