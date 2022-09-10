Urge all state governments to regularise temporary employees just like Punjab regularised 8,736 teachers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
