Hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin enters Edinburgh on way to British monarchy's residence in Scottish capital, reports AP.
PTI | Edinburgh | Updated: 11-09-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 20:51 IST
Hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin enters Edinburgh on way to British monarchy's residence in Scottish capital, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scottish
- Queen Elizabeth II's
- Hearse
- British
- Edinburgh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies peacefully at Scottish home aged 96
This is why Queen Elizabeth II's death won't repair William and Harry's relationship: Source
With Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland, Operation Unicorn is underway
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarchy's residence in Scotland, reports AP.
Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's tiaras and crowns?