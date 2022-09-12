Our effort is to have common logistics node so that resources of one service can seamlessly be made available to other services:Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Our effort is to have common logistics node so that resources of one service can seamlessly be made available to other services:Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement