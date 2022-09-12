Police raided AAP office in Ahmedabad without any court order, carried out illegal searches: Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 12:55 IST
