Govt efforts have been to resolve many complicated issues through Naga talks in such a way there is all round satisfaction at end: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt efforts have been to resolve many complicated issues through Naga talks in such a way there is all round satisfaction at end: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
Advertisement