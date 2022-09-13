Govt proposes India@75, International Year of Millets, Nari Shakti as themes for tableaux for Republic Day Parade 2023: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt proposes India@75, International Year of Millets, Nari Shakti as themes for tableaux for Republic Day Parade 2023: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Nari Shakti
- Republic Day Parade 2023
- International Year of Millets
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Arvind Kejriwal took no action on CVC inquiry report on construction of classrooms in Delhi govt schools: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.
Govt may invite financial bids for BEML privatisation in December quarter
4.79 crore free sarees given by Telangana govt for Bathukamma festival in last 5 yrs
Delhi govt's education model is an ''extortion model''; public will teach AAP a lesson: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.
Why was no tender floated for construction of classrooms in Delhi govt schools, asks BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.