Online & offline methods available for opting power subsidy from today; those who opt till 31 Oct will be paid subsidy for the month: CM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Online & offline methods available for opting power subsidy from today; those who opt till 31 Oct will be paid subsidy for the month: CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Online & offline
Advertisement