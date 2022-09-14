European Union court largely upholds bloc's huge 2018 Google Android antitrust penalty, orders 4.125 billion euro fine, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:45 IST
European Union court largely upholds bloc's huge 2018 Google Android antitrust penalty, orders 4.125 billion euro fine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Google Android
- European Union
Advertisement