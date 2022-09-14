Union Cabinet approves proposal to add Brijia community to list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh: Union Minister Arjun Munda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Cabinet approves proposal to add Brijia community to list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh: Union Minister Arjun Munda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Union Cabinet
- Brijia
- Arjun Munda
- Scheduled
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: 6 people dead due to drowning in Ramdaha waterfall, one rescued
Chhattisgarh govt orders disciplinary action against striking employees
Chhattisgarh village turns into YouTubers' hub; locals create content for living
Chhattisgarh: Two held for GST fraud in Raipur
J’khand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’