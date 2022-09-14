Discussions covered issues like Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific tensions, developments in Afghanistan: Jaishankar on talks with French FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
