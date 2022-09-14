Office bearers can have 2 consecutive terms of 3 yrs each on one post in BCCI and similarly in State after which cool off period will come:SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 17:22 IST
Office bearers can have 2 consecutive terms of 3 yrs each on one post in BCCI and similarly in State after which cool off period will come:SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
Advertisement