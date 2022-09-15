We expect discussions at SCO summit on topical issues, trade, connectivity and regional cooperation:Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
