Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says Universities Amendment Bill passed by Kerala Assembly seeks to legalise illegalities and he will not allow it.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:11 IST
