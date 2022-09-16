CUET normalisation formula decided by panel of professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University: UGC chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
CUET normalisation formula decided by panel of professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University: UGC chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi University
- IIT Delhi
- Indian Statistical Institute
- CUET
Advertisement