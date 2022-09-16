Ahmedabad court sentences Gujarat Congress working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani, 18 others to 6-month simple imprisonment in 2016 case of rioting and unlawful assembly.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:39 IST
