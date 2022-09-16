Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand.
PTI | Samarkand | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:28 IST
