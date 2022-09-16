ACB arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after raids in connection with irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board recruitment: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
ACB arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after raids in connection with irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board recruitment: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Waqf Board
- MLA Amanatullah Khan
Advertisement